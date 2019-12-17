'A policeman just shot me'

Video

There have been violent protests in Delhi - as anger at a controversial citizenship law spreads across India.

Police have come under criticism for using "excessive force" against protesters, with some of those who were injured alleging that they were shot at.

The police have denied these claims. But the BBC spoke to a man who said police shot him at close range as he was passing by the university.

Video by Sanjay Ganguly and Shalu Yadav, edited by Anshul Verma.