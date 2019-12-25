Trip of a lifetime 'to the temple of my dreams'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kartarpur: Temple of hope between India and Pakistan

Parminder Singh Sandu from Amritsar in India had wanted to visit Kartarpur temple in Pakistan all his life.

But he couldn't until a new border crossing created a corridor to one of the holiest sites in the Sikh religion.

The BBC travelled with him to document the journey and what it meant to him.

Video by the BBC's Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma

  • 25 Dec 2019