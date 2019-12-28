Media player
India Citizenship Act protests: 'Our son was shot dead by police'
At least 19 people have died in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the past week, amid violent protests over a controversial new citizenship law.
The police are accused of using excessive force, and Muslims say they fear losing their rights in the world's largest democracy.
Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma report from one of places worst hit, the city of Kanpur.
28 Dec 2019
