The small-town shop owner who became a TikTok star

The Indian small-town shop owner who became a TikTok star
When 27-year-old Sumit Jain started sharing his dance videos on TikTok, his family laughed at him.
But that didn't stop the young man from the western Indian state of Maharashtra from following his dream - which was for people across India, and the world, to watch him dance. Now, a year later, he has millions of followers on the video-sharing platform.
This is the first in a series of videos on India's Social Stars - ordinary people who have made it big on social media.
Video by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh and Shubham Koul
15 Jan 2020
