The TikTok star who teaches her followers English

Video

Geet, who goes by her first name only, shot to fame after she started using TikTok to teach English.

As a child, she wanted to become an actress but an accident shattered her dream.

Years later, she found her passion on TikTok, where she has now become a celebrity.

This is the second in a series of videos on India's Social Stars - ordinary people who have made it big on social media.

Video by Bushra Owaisy, Kenzul Muneer and Nikita Mandhani