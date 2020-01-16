Media player
Indians bake the world's 'longest cake'
Around 1,500 chefs in the southern Indian state of Kerala came together to bake a vanilla cake - and as you can imagine, it was no ordinary confectionery treat.
The cake, which was made with 12,000kg (26,455 lbs) of sugar and flour, stretched for more than six kilometres (3.7 miles), and is believed to be the world's longest.
The chefs were trying to break the world record for the longest cake. That honour is currently held by Chinese chefs who baked a cake about half as long in 2018.
Edited by Anshul Verma
16 Jan 2020
