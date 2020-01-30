How yoga helped a rape survivor love her body

Video

Natasha Noel was selected as one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2019.

She overcame childhood abuse to become a successful yoga and wellness coach.

The body positivity influencer uses social media to talk about tough subjects, including her own her traumatic childhood and the death of her mother.

She says that she has always had a complicated relationship with her body throughout her life.

But when she started practicing yoga, she found a new love for herself and her body.

Video by Janhavee Moole and Piyush Nagpal