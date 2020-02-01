The recipe to revive India's economy

Video

The Indian government is unveiling its 2020 budget later on Saturday. It comes at a time when the country is facing an economic downturn and severe loss of business confidence.

The country's GDP is at its lowest in six years and growth in several key industrial sectors has contracted.

The BBC's Suranjana Tewari breaks down the ingredients needed for a successful budget amid a fiscal slowdown in the country.

Video by Aakriti Thapar, Jaltson AC and Vishnu Vardhan