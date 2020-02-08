The female folk dance which made this man a star

Video

Noor has been performing Gidha, a folk dance usually done by women in India's Punjab state, for years now.

It all began with a wedding, when Noor and his friends dressed as women and performed on a whim. Almost 21 years later, Noor is still dancing.

And now, with his all-male troop recreating the traditional folk dance, he has found internet stardom.

Watch more videos from our series on India's social media stars here:

Video by Dalip Singh, Kenz Ul Muneer and Nikita Mandhani