The engineer whose floral headpieces went viral

Video

Brides in southern India typically wear elaborate floral headpieces - and Kalpana Rajesh makes them for a living.

She grew up watching her mother weave garlands of marigolds, jasmine and roses for brides. And she says that's when she fell in love with the craft.

But the engineer turned into an entrepreneur much later, driven by a moment of inspiration.

Video by Sangeetham Prabhakar and Nikita Mandhani

This is the fourth in a series of videos on India's Social Stars - ordinary people who have made it big on social media.

