Video

Lata Kare, 68, did not know that running was a sport - nor that it could earn her any money.

But when her husband fell ill and needed an MRI scan that the couple couldn't afford, Ms Kare, who lives in India's western Maharashtra state, found a way they could pay for it. The decision would completely change her life - and inspire a feature film.

This video is part of the BBC's Indian Sportswoman of the Year campaign.

VOTE: View the five nominees and vote for your Indian Sportswoman of the Year here.

Video by BBC Marathi's Nitin Nagarakar and Halima Qureshi