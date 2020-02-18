Media player
How Donald Trump got his wall - in India
US President Donald Trump will be visiting India next week, with his packed schedule including a stop in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
All eyes will be on the capital, Ahmedabad, where Mr Trump has said he is expecting millions of people to welcome him.
But some locals are not looking forward to his visit. The source of their ire - a wall.
Video by Anshul Verma and BBC Gujarati's Pavan Jaishwal
