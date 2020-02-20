Seeing double: The Indian town filled with twins

Video

A small town in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu is home to hundreds of pairs of twins, in a phenomenon that no-one has really been able to explain.

Residents of the town, some of whom come from generations of twins, say it's because they are "blessed", but doctors are looking for a scientific reason.

Meanwhile, with more than 50 pairs of twins studying at the same school, teachers are struggling to tell them apart!

Video by BBC Tamil's Jayakumar Sudandirapandiyan and Prabhurao Anandhan.

Editing by Anshul Verma