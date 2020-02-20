Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seeing double: The Indian town filled with twins
A small town in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu is home to hundreds of pairs of twins, in a phenomenon that no-one has really been able to explain.
Residents of the town, some of whom come from generations of twins, say it's because they are "blessed", but doctors are looking for a scientific reason.
Meanwhile, with more than 50 pairs of twins studying at the same school, teachers are struggling to tell them apart!
Video by BBC Tamil's Jayakumar Sudandirapandiyan and Prabhurao Anandhan.
Editing by Anshul Verma
-
20 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-51559350/seeing-double-the-indian-town-filled-with-twinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window