Huge crowds welcome Trump to India

US President Donald Trump is on his first official trip to India, the world's most populous democracy.

Tens of thousands lined the streets to greet him in Ahmedabad city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Mr Trump and Mr Modi will address more than 100,000 people at the Motera stadium, the world's largest cricket venue. The spectacle is expected to cost more than $13m (£10m).

The American president's 36-hour visit also includes the national capital, Delhi, and Agra, where he will see the iconic Taj Mahal.