Inside Delhi's night of horror

Video

Several people have died and dozens were injured after fresh protests over a controversial new citizenship law turned violent in the Indian capital, Delhi.

Vehicles and buildings were also targeted in the clashes in three Muslim-majority neighbourhoods in the north-east of the city.

The violence in the area has seen protesters firmly split along religious lines, with both sides blaming each other for starting the violence.

The timing of the clashes is being seen as an embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting US President Donald Trump on his first official trip to India.

Video by Neha Sharma and Vinayak Gaikwad