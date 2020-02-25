Trump and Modi hail defence deal and shared values
The US President Donald Trump has said that his trip to India was "very productive" after the two countries signed several deals.

After talks on Tuesday, the US president and Mr Modi acknowledged they had not been able to sign a trade deal, but said negotiations would continue.

