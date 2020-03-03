Delhi riots: 'My brother died after police beating’

Video

Naeem says his brother Faizan died after he was beaten by police during religious rioting in Delhi last week. Video of the incident has gone viral.

More than 40 people died in three days of violence, which largely targeted Muslims - although both Hindus and Muslims were among the dead.

More than 200 others were injured in the violence, which first broke out between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Delhi police have not responded to a BBC request for comment on Faizan's death. They have faced criticism for failing to stop the rioters and, according to some reports, standing by as Muslim homes and mosques were attacked.