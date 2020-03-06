Video

A Sikh father and son have been hailed as heroes after saving many Muslims during the deadly religious riots which swept through parts of the Indian capital Delhi last week.

Mohinder and Inderjeet Singh hid people in their home before whisking them to safety during the violence, sparked by anger over a controversial new law.

But Mr Singh has been quick to dismiss the praise, telling BBC Punjabi he was just repaying a debt he owed after he himself was saved by people during riots in the city 35 years ago.