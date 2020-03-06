The policemen caught in Delhi mob fury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The policemen caught in Delhi mob fury

At least 53 people have died during the deadly religious riots which swept through parts of the Indian capital Delhi last week.

At least one policeman died and two others were severely injured when found themselves caught between two sets of raging mobs.

Assistant commissioner of Police Anuj Kumar, who was among those injured, recounts the

Interview footage: ANI news agency

  • 06 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Inside Delhi's night of horror