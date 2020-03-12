'No-one who saw the photo thought I would survive'

Video

A Reuters photo of a Muslim man being brutally beaten by a Hindu mob became the defining image of religious riots that broke out in Delhi in February.

Mohammad Zubair survived the attack after he lost consciousness and was left for dead. However, he has serious injuries and spent days in hospital.

He spoke to BBC Hindi's Debalin Roy about what he remembers of the attack, and why despite what happened to him, he has not lost faith in humanity.