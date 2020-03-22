India's streets deserted during coronavirus curfew
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: India observes 14-hour curfew

More than a billion people in India have been asked to stay indoords for 14-hours to try to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

When he announced the curfew last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the curfew last week told citizens that it would be a test in order to assess the county's ability to fight the virus.

There have been 315 recorded cases in India has so far.

  • 22 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'India must prepare for a tsunami of cases'