India's streets deserted during coronavirus curfew

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: India observes 14-hour curfew
More than a billion people in India have been asked to stay indoords for 14-hours to try to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
When he announced the curfew last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the curfew last week told citizens that it would be a test in order to assess the county's ability to fight the virus.
There have been 315 recorded cases in India has so far.
-
22 Mar 2020
