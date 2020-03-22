Indians bang pots and pans to support virus fight
Millions of Indians have come out on their balconies and rooftops to bang pots and pans in a show of support for doctors, nurses and other workers involved in the coronavirus fight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an appeal for the country to make noise for 10 minutes to show its gratitude.

Most parts of India on Sunday observed a 14-hour lockdown, which many saw as a test run to check the country’s preparedness for a longer shutdown period.

The capital, Delhi, has since imposed a lockdown.

