Indians panic buy supplies ahead of lockdown

On Tuesday night Indians rushed to stockpile on supplies, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country was going into lockdown for 21 days.

People panicked after Mr Modi said in his televised address, that everyone should "forget about" leaving their homes for any reason, and did not mention the status of essential supplies and food items.

All over the country, people flooded shops, looking to stock up on groceries and other items.

The Prime Minister tweeted 40 minutes later, clarifying that the lockdown would not impact essential services and asking people not to panic, but it was too late by then.