Locked down India struggles to feed its homeless
Millions of homeless people and migrant labourers have been left in the lurch after India announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
With factories and construction sites closing down, many have expressed fears that they would starve to death.
State governments have announced that they will open centres to feed these people, but have been overwhelmed.
Many have opted to walk hundreds of miles to their villages as public transport has been suspended.
Video by Varun Nayar
27 Mar 2020
