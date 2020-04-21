Coronavirus lockdown 'cleans up' Ganges river

Video

The Ganges is one India's holiest and also most-polluted rivers.

Millions live on its banks across several states. It's widely considered as a lifeline for many Indians.

But it has become severely polluted in the past few decades - industrial effluent is regularly emptied into the waters, as is waste from the millions of people who live alongside its banks.

The government has spent millions of dollars to clean up the river, but with very little success.

But the lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus appears to have helped.

Video by BBC Hindi