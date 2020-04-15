Video

Police in the Indian city of Mumbai forcibly dispersed thousands of migrants who gathered at the city's Bandra station hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of a nationwide lockdown.

Authorities said many of them had been expecting the trains to resume services, as the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus was originally supposed to end on 15 April.

However, it will now end only on 3 May.

Video by the BBC Marathi team.