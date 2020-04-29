Tributes paid to Slumdog star Irrfan Khan
International star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood actor who found international fame in films like Slumdog Millionaire and The Life of Pi, has died at the age of 53.

Stars from around the world have paid tribute to the actor, who died just days after his mother and two years after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

