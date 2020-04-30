Video

Rishi Kapoor had an impressive career that spanned nearly five decades.

He debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker.

But the actor made a huge splash in 1973 with his first lead role in Bobby - a teenage love story. The film made him a heartthrob for millions of Indians.

He went on to play the romantic lead in dozens of films, before making a transition to character roles.