Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood's 'evergreen romantic' hero dies
Rishi Kapoor had an impressive career that spanned nearly five decades.
He debuted as a child actor in 1970 in his father Raj Kapoor's film, Mera Naam Joker.
But the actor made a huge splash in 1973 with his first lead role in Bobby - a teenage love story. The film made him a heartthrob for millions of Indians.
He went on to play the romantic lead in dozens of films, before making a transition to character roles.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-52485896/rishi-kapoor-bollywood-s-evergreen-romantic-hero-diesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window