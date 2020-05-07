Pets in the pandemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Treating Delhi's dogs and cats in the pandemic

In India it's not just people feeling the effects of India's lockdown: the country's animals are also having to adjust.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 May 2020