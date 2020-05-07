Panic after gas leaks from India chemicals plant

Video

At least 13 people have died and hundreds have taken ill after a gas leak in the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state.

The leak occurred when the plant was being re-opened for the first time since 24 March when India went into lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

As the gas spread, residents ran out of their homes in panic. Distressing images of people fainting and dropping unconscious on the streets are being shared on social media.

Footage: BBC Telugu