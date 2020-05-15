Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India migrants: 'We will die - we are poor people'
Tens of thousands of migrants in India have been fleeing cities on foot, trying to return to their villages.
Many workers who form the backbone of city economies feared they would starve in the coronavirus lockdown.
The BBC's Salman Ravi spoke to people on the outskirts of Delhi about the hardships they are enduring as they attempt to walk home to Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of kilometres away.
15 May 2020
