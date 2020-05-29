Pro tips on parenting in pandemic
Video

India coronavirus: Pro tips on parenting in a lockdown

Schools have been shut in India since 24 March and that means more than 300 million children are forced to stay indoors.

This poses a challenge for parents as rising levels of stress and anxiety have been reported among children.

But some parents have found innovative ways to keep children engaged and free from anxiety as India's lockdown continues.

Video by Medhavi Arora

  • 29 May 2020