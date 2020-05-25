The girl who cycled 1,200km to save her father

Video

Jyoti Kumari came to Gurugram - a suburb of the Indian capital Delhi - to take care of her father after he got injured in an accident.

He was recovering from his injuries when the lockdown started on 25 March. They soon ran out of money to buy food and medicines.

There was no transport available for them to go home. She then decided to take her father on a cycle on this incredibly tough journey.

Her efforts have made global headlines and won hearts on social media.

Video by BBC Hindi