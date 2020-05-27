Video

This video, confirmed to be from the emergency ward of Sion hospital in the western Indian city of Mumbai, has caused outrage.

Over the past few weeks, doctors say so many people have been admitted that they have to share beds, or are treated on the floor.

Oxygen cylinders are also split between patients.

The hospital’s proximity to Dharavi, Asia’s biggest slum, is one of the reasons why it sees so many admissions.

As a government hospital, it cannot turn away patients either.

Doctors at the hospital say overcrowding has long been a problem at the hospital, but with the coronavirus crisis, it’s worse than ever before.