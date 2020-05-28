India domestic flights restarts amid chaos
India restarted domestic flights earlier this week after a two-month gap caused by a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

New regulations were set in place for flyers in terms of thermal body checks and the mandatory wearing of masks.

However, with dozens of flights cancelled at the last minute, some passengers were left high and dry.

