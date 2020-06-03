Dramatic scenes as cyclone makes landfall near Mumbai

Video

Cyclone Nisarga slammed into the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon local time, narrowly missing Mumbai - the country's financial capital.

However, the path of the storm is unpredictable at the moment and could still strike India's most populous city - Mumbai is home to around 20 million people.

Officials have been preparing for the worst and moved thousands of people away from low-lying areas.

As the storm struck, mobile footage shared on social media showed huge waves crashing into the shore, with trees being whipped into a frenzy by the strong winds.