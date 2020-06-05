Cartooning Indian life amid the pandemic

Video

Cartoonist Priya Kuriyan says her art was inspired by her neighbours, as well as people she saw at the airport when she took a flight from the southern city of Bangalore to visit her friend in the eastern city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).

Her cartoons are humorous snapshots of people, trying to live their normal lives amid the backdrop of the looming pandemic.

She looks at issues like the uniformity of masks, social distancing (or the lack thereof) and the strange ways creativity pops up in these situations.