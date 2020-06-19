Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India coronavirus: The stranded sailor yet to meet his daughter
Indian sailor Abhiram Oak is yet to meet his newborn baby daughter. Lockdown restrictions mean he is stuck on a ship, despite his contract ending in March.
He is one of thousands of Indian sailors in a similar situation. The government says it is trying to bring more of them home, but for now Mr Oak, and his daughter, are forced to wait.
Video by Arunoday Mukharji, Pooja Agarwal and Pritam Roy
-
19 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-53104044/india-coronavirus-the-stranded-sailor-yet-to-meet-his-daughterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window