The stranded sailor yet to meet his daughter

Video

Indian sailor Abhiram Oak is yet to meet his newborn baby daughter. Lockdown restrictions mean he is stuck on a ship, despite his contract ending in March.

He is one of thousands of Indian sailors in a similar situation. The government says it is trying to bring more of them home, but for now Mr Oak, and his daughter, are forced to wait.

Video by Arunoday Mukharji, Pooja Agarwal and Pritam Roy