Inside a Mumbai critical care unit

Video

The state-run KEM hospital in Mumbai is at the forefront of the city's fight against Covid-19.

With more than 60,000 cases, it is one of the worst-affected Indian cities and has been overwhelmed by the virus.

Hospital medical staff there are overrun with patients and are struggling under the workload.

So how do they cope?

BBC Marathi's Mayuresh Konnur and Sharad Badhe obtained exclusive access inside the hospital.