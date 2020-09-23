Rakhmabai Raut has gone down in history as a 22-year-old who was brave enough to petition the courts for a divorce in the 19th Century.

When she finally won her freedom - in part thanks to Queen Victoria - she went on to study medicine. And she became one of India's first practicing women doctors.

Produced by Anagha Pathak

Animations by Nikita Deshpande, illustrations by Gopal Shoonya

This story is part of a series on women icons from Indian history. Here are other stories from the series: