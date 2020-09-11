As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads and case numbers soar in India, a vaccine is keenly awaited.

Serum, an Indian-based company that has made billions of doses of vaccines in the past, is hoping to roll out a vaccine soon, its CEO Adar Poonawalla told the BBC.

This video was filmed before the clinical trials for a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University were put on hold. Serum is a partner in mass producing it.

Video by Sharad Badhe, Sanjay Ganguly and Aakriti Thapar