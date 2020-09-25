Khalid Khan was trapped under a collapsed building in the western Indian city of Mumbai for nearly 10 hours before workers were able to rescue him.

He recorded parts of this video for his wife, in case he didn't make it out.

More than 40 people were killed when the building collapsed on 21 September, while at least 20 others were rescued.

Building collapses are not uncommon in India, especially during the monsoon.

Video by Pooja Chhabria and BBC Marathi's Shahid Sheikh