The coronavirus pandemic has forced most professionals to work from home. But some in India have become more creative, taking their work to scenic mountains and beaches.

Experts also say that between 10 and 20% of white-collar workers in the country have gone back to their home towns since Covid-19 struck.

India has seen large-scale migration from small towns to cities in recent decades - but the pandemic may see a reversal of that trend.

Video by Nikhil Inamdar, Pritam Roy and Pooja Agarwal