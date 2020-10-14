Anna Chandy, one of India's first female judges, was also the first Indian woman to serve as a judge in a high court.

Born in 1905 in what is today Kerala, she went on to have an illustrious career that included eight years as a judge in the Kerala High Court, as well as a post on the Law Commission.

Chandy dedicated her life to fighting for women's right to work. She even publicly challenged her contemporaries to demand quotas for women in government jobs.

Produced by Harita Kandpal

Animations by Nikita Deshpande, illustrations by Gopal Shoonya

