Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's opposition Congress party, has fallen to the ground in a scuffle with police in the city of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka, who are both high-profile politicians, were trying to walk to the city of Hathras, to meet the family of a gang rape victim, but were stopped by police who said they were violating a Covid-19 ban on large gatherings.

There have been angry protests in India after the deadly gang rape of two Dalit women in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Read more: How effective is India's justice system in dealing with rape?