Heavy rains have disrupted life and destroyed homes across the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Dramatic visuals of submerged homes, flooded roads and floating vehicles capture the extent of the damage that been caused by the rains.

The deluge has been attributed to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which caused up to 24 centimetres of rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Rescue teams have begun evacuating low-lying areas as the weather department predicts heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Telangana has declared the next two holidays for all non-essential services, and officials have urged people to stay home.