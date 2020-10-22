Arup Senapati has been working as a Covid doctor in the northern-eastern Indian state of Assam for months.

He recently decided to dance on a popular Bollywood number to cheer up his patients. His video has now gone viral, with 5.3 million views on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has also praised the doctor. Dr Senapati says his humble attempt was to make his patients laugh and he never imagined that his video would reach so many people.

Video by Anshul Verma and Andrew Clarance