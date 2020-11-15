Anasuya Sarabhai was a pioneering labour rights activist and an early member of the movement in India.

She was born in 1885 in the western city of Ahmedabad in a wealthy industrial family. At 27, she spent a year studying in the UK, were she was exposed to radical ideas when she met suffragists and other women activists.

She was moved by the plight of workers in India soon after her return to the country. A chance encounter with mill workers at the end of a 36-hour shift inspired her to fight for their rights.

Produced by Anagha Pathak

Animations by Nikita Deshpande, illustrations by Gopal Shoonya

