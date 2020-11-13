Now streaming: One of India's biggest circuses

The pandemic has put an end to most forms of public entertainment, including the much-loved circus.

But one of India's biggest circuses, Rambo Circus, has not been deterred.

Instead, they have taken their performances online - and right into the homes of hundreds of families.

The internet has offered a respite to so many performers as cases continue to climb in India and the prospect of normalcy appears months away.

The circus' owners also say that the pandemic has given them an unusual opportunity to reimagine a centuries-old form of entertainment for a new, socially distanced age.

Video by Jaltson AC, Pooja Agarwal and Vishnu Vardhan