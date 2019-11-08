Fitness buffs are turning to India's open-air wrestling pits for safe workout options during the pandemic.

Gyms have reopened and are taking precautions - such as regularly sanitising, maintaining social distancing and making masks compulsory for staff. But customers are yet to return in large numbers.

Case numbers continue to climb in India and especially in the capital Delhi, which in recent days has been recording its highest daily tallies so far.

So traditional open-air wrestling pits, which are a a feature of many cities, have grown in popularity.

Video by Anshul Verma